01 Apr 2022

Special CLÁR funding programme now open for Limerick projects

Limerick City and County Council are now taking applications under the 2022 CLÁR programme

Cian Ó Broin

APPLICATIONS for funding under the 2022 CLÁR programme in Limerick, which caters for projects in areas that have experienced population decline, are now open.

Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) is now accepting applications for funding under the 2022 CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) programme.

The applications are for the development of community facilities and amenities from schools/ community groups and local development companies within the designated CLÁR areas. 

The CLÁR allocation nationally has increased from €5.5m to €7 million in 2022.

The programme provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in identified CLÁR areas that have suffered significant levels of population decline.

Community Groups can include local sporting organisations where the infrastructure supported is “for the benefit of the community generally.”

This is detailed as not just the sporting organisation specifically and is made freely available to all members of the community without any additional restrictions or requirements being imposed. 

Any facilities funded must be open to the public without a requirement to be a member of a club or enrolled in a school.

In addition, facilities on school grounds must be open to the public outside school hours.

The maximum level of funding for any individual project is €50,000 and grant-funding is at a rate of 90% of total project costs.

A maximum of 15 applications can be shortlisted for onward submission to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The closing date for receipt of project application forms is 4pm on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Applications must show clear evidence of need and outline the relevance of the project to the Limerick Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP) and/ or other local or regional plans.

The scheme outline, project application forms, map of Limerick CLÁR areas, list of Limerick CLÁR areas (Electoral Divisions) are available on Limerick.ie.

Queries can be directed to CLAR@limerick.ie or 061 5576487 or 061 557199.

