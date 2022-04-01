Emergency services attend two fires in county Limerick overnight

Limerick Fire Service attended two fires within the county on Thursday night, March 31
LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service were called to two different incidents within the county late last night.
One incident involved a suspected chimney fire at a residence in Pallaskenry.
Three units from Rathkeale were dispatched to the scene at 9.42pm and returned to base at approximately 1am last night.
The Limerick Leader was also informed of a fire at Athea Wind Farm.
A spokesperson confirmed that the 16 turbine West Limerick renewable energy site is hit regularly with fire outbreaks.
One unit was sent from Abbeyfeale at 9.40pm and returned at 1am.
A spokesperson for Limerick Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that there were no reported casualties at either incident.
