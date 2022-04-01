WATCH: 'A cause to celebrate' as bells ring out over Limerick again!

IT WAS a "cause to celebrate" at St Mary's Cathedral as the beautiful sound of its bells rang out over Limerick.

For the first time since March 2, 2020, campanologists congregated in high numbers at the cathedral for the weekly bellringing practice.

For the last two years, the Monday night sessions have been put on ice due to the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cathedral Dean Niall Sloane is delighted that the bellringers were able to gather again.

"It's great after all we have had - lockdowns, and the various vaccines. To get people back together again. The sense of community is really important to us, and a sense of achieving that is through bell-ringing at the cathedral," he explained.

Although bellringing might look simple, Dean Sloane said, it's actually "a great test of the mind".

"Those who experience bell-ringing will know about the mathematical formulae they use as part of it. It's not just a case of pulling the rope. There is a sequence for doing it, and it needs to be done in a correct order. You don't just ring at random. When you talk about a peal of ringing, there is a formula for doing it. It's a great test of memory, and mind and co-ordination. It's really good for mental health as well, and learning to work as a team," he added.

On top of this, it's a great social outlet for people, he said.

Bell-ringing practice takes place each Monday night, and to call people to the Sunday services at the ancient cathedral.

If you want to get involved, please telephone 061-310293, or email info@SaintMarysCathedral.ie