Search

02 Apr 2022

WATCH: 'A cause to celebrate' as bells ring out over Limerick again!

WATCH: 'A cause to celebrate' as bells ring out over Limerick again!

Bell-ringers from St Mary's Cathedral gathered on a once-off basis in January to sound the bells in a muffled format following the murder of Ashling Murphy | Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

01 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

IT WAS a "cause to celebrate" at St Mary's Cathedral as the beautiful sound of its bells rang out over Limerick.

For the first time since March 2, 2020, campanologists congregated in high numbers at the cathedral for the weekly bellringing practice.

For the last two years, the Monday night sessions have been put on ice due to the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cathedral Dean Niall Sloane is delighted that the bellringers were able to gather again.

"It's great after all we have had - lockdowns, and the various vaccines. To get people back together again. The sense of community is really important to us, and a sense of achieving that is through bell-ringing at the cathedral," he explained.

Although bellringing might look simple, Dean Sloane said, it's actually "a great test of the mind".

"Those who experience bell-ringing will know about the mathematical formulae they use as part of it. It's not just a case of pulling the rope. There is a sequence for doing it, and it needs to be done in a correct order. You don't just ring at random. When you talk about a peal of ringing, there is a formula for doing it. It's a great test of memory, and mind and co-ordination. It's really good for mental health as well, and learning to work as a team," he added.

On top of this, it's a great social outlet for people, he said.

Bell-ringing practice takes place each Monday night, and to call people to the Sunday services at the ancient cathedral.

If you want to get involved, please telephone 061-310293, or email info@SaintMarysCathedral.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media