Search

02 Apr 2022

Grá for the Gaelic: Excitement grows as Limerick footballers prepare for Croker showdown

Grá for the Gaelic: Excitement grows as Limerick footballers prepare for Croker showdown

Students from Scoil Mhuire in Broadford cheering on the footballers and (below) teacher and Limerick player Cillian Fahy with Aoibhe Boyce and Liam Og O'Brien | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

01 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

EXCITEMENT is building nicely as Limerick’s footballers get ready for their first appearance at Croke Park in almost a decade.

The county’s Gaelic football stars will be supported in great numbers at GAA headquarters on Saturday.

Throw-in time is 4.45pm as Billy Lee’s charges take on Louth in the Allianz Division 3 league final with silverware at stake.

But whatever the result of the contest in the capital, Limerick’s footballers will face six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin, plus Clare and Cork in Division 2 next year.

Their first time in the top two divisions since 2007, the panel were plying their trade in the fourth tier up until 2020.

Croke Park and live television confirmed for Limerick and Louth football league final

Key to their rise has been midfielder Cillian Fahy from the Dromcollogher-Broadford club.

And there is huge pride this week at Scoil Mhuire National School in Broadford, where he works as a teacher in sixth class.

Deputy principal Elaine O’Keeffe, who actually taught him in senior infants, said: “There were signs from early on he was going to become a sports star! The children are very privileged to have such an accomplished sports person on their teaching staff.”

She described Cillian, 26, as an “inspiring role-model for the pupils of our school, present and future, and an example of how hard work and dedication pays off.”

Gerry Phillips, the chairman of Limerick GAA’s football board said: “You couldn’t be but proud of that bunch. What they’ve done, the shift they’ve put in over the last couple of years is unreal. It’s only just reward, no more than they deserve.”

He said the team is already in “bonus territory”, because the original aim of 2022 was just to remain in division three.

“A lot of work has been done, but as the saying goes, there is more to do,” added the chairman. “This it the time to push on and develop football.”

Mayor Daniel Butler said Limerick is proud of its footballers, adding: “Perhaps our hurlers have overshadowed them at times, but let there be no doubt, this is their time to shine.”

Click here for further coverage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media