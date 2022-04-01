Grá for the Gaelic: Excitement grows as Limerick footballers prepare for Croker showdown

EXCITEMENT is building nicely as Limerick’s footballers get ready for their first appearance at Croke Park in almost a decade.

The county’s Gaelic football stars will be supported in great numbers at GAA headquarters on Saturday.

Throw-in time is 4.45pm as Billy Lee’s charges take on Louth in the Allianz Division 3 league final with silverware at stake.

But whatever the result of the contest in the capital, Limerick’s footballers will face six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin, plus Clare and Cork in Division 2 next year.

Their first time in the top two divisions since 2007, the panel were plying their trade in the fourth tier up until 2020.

Key to their rise has been midfielder Cillian Fahy from the Dromcollogher-Broadford club.

And there is huge pride this week at Scoil Mhuire National School in Broadford, where he works as a teacher in sixth class.

Deputy principal Elaine O’Keeffe, who actually taught him in senior infants, said: “There were signs from early on he was going to become a sports star! The children are very privileged to have such an accomplished sports person on their teaching staff.”

She described Cillian, 26, as an “inspiring role-model for the pupils of our school, present and future, and an example of how hard work and dedication pays off.”

Gerry Phillips, the chairman of Limerick GAA’s football board said: “You couldn’t be but proud of that bunch. What they’ve done, the shift they’ve put in over the last couple of years is unreal. It’s only just reward, no more than they deserve.”

He said the team is already in “bonus territory”, because the original aim of 2022 was just to remain in division three.

“A lot of work has been done, but as the saying goes, there is more to do,” added the chairman. “This it the time to push on and develop football.”

Mayor Daniel Butler said Limerick is proud of its footballers, adding: “Perhaps our hurlers have overshadowed them at times, but let there be no doubt, this is their time to shine.”

