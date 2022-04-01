Limerick Property Watch: Stunner in Castletroy

THIS MAGNIFICENT residence is situated in this private and much sought after development of all quality detached homes.

On entering the property one is greeted with a beautiful wood floor hallway with panelled walls and subtle tones.

The beautiful neutral palette and soft colours are carried throughout the entire property, with high ceilings, attractive coving/mouldings and impressive joinery, all a feature of this wonderful home.

To the right of the hallway is the formal living room with feature fireplace - a lovely reception room with wood flooring and hidden pocket doors that lead to the wonderful kitchen/breakfast room.

The kitchen/ breakfast room and lounge/family area is one of the main focal points. A fantastic open plan space where any family can enjoy modern day living. This room is flooded with natural light.

There is a fully fitted utility off the kitchen. To the left of the hallway is a second reception room, an ideal playroom/family room fitted with wood flooring and overlooking the front. There is a guest wc in the hallway.

Upstairs there are four very generous double bedrooms, main bedroom with "His and Hers" walk in wardrobe and en-suite, Jack and Jill bathroom connecting two bedrooms and en-suite in the final bedroom.

The private walled rear garden, only landscaped in 2021, is beautifully manicured with play area having built in trampoline, surrounded with colourful shrubs and plants, wall lights.

The patio area benefits from a sunny south westerly orientation, a wonderful place to enjoy ‘Al fresco’ dining.

This modern detached family home offers unparalleled luxury and comfort throughout its substantial accommodation. It is positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking a green area and enjoys the privacy and tranquillity of this outstanding location.

This magnificent property offers well proportioned, bright and spacious living/bedroom accommodation, presented in "turn key" condition with very high quality finishes that must be seen to be appreciated.

A "Luxury Home" that really oozes location, location, location, while offering aspiring purchasers a tremendous opportunity to acquire a home of distinction and class.

Viewing is certainly very highly recommended. Contact Peter Kearney for further information and appointment to view.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 3 Clanwilliam Square, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home

Price: €725,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Peter Kearney on (061) 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT