Limerick groups and business team up to install new bee habitats at Lough Gur

A NUMBER of Limerick groups have come together in a giant effort to install new habitats for wild bees at Lough Gur.

The project is being undertaken by Analog Devices Ireland, the Irish Bee Conservation Project, Lough Gur Development, Social Impact Ireland and Limerick City and County Council.

The work involves installing new habitats for wild Irish honeybees and solitary bees at Lough Gur.

24 new bee lodge habitats have been installed after trojan work from teams of volunteers who gave up their time to carry out this work for the benefit of the environment in Limerick.

Peter Meehan, of Analog Devices Ireland Green Team commented: "ADI is proud to support this initiative through the

IBCP in Lough Gur. As a company we recognise that protecting our environment is imperative to safeguard our planet for future generations.

"We’ve set out to be carbon neutral by 2030 and to produce net zero emissions by 2050. Our Green Team is a grass roots led initiative and our passionate volunteers work tirelessly to identify and promote sustainable activities within ADI, at home and across our local communities.

"We’re delighted to be here today to fund and help install the bee lodge habitats."

As an expert in bees, CEO of the IBCP Pat Deasy, who led the team of installers on the day said "These new bee lodges will offer Limerick bees a safe home to retreat to in order to refuel and go about their crucial pollination work.

"As over 95% of the world’s 20,000 bee species are solitary bees, it is rewarding today to see that great efforts will be made in Lough Gur to protect the native honeybees and solitary bees."