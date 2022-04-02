Search

02 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Impressive apartment at Alandale

Limerick Property Watch: Impressive apartment at Alandale

Number 4 Larchfield was recently painted with a fresh neutral palette and a very modern fit-out

Reporter:

Leader reporter

02 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to bring No 4 Larchfield to the market.

This immaculate, deceptively spacious three bed apartment is set within walking distance of Limerick city centre, Mary Immaculate College and the Crescent Shopping Centre – making it an ideal purchase for those seeking a very well located downsize option, starter home or investment property.

No 4 is exceptionally spacious and bright and beautifully presented throughout. Recently painted with a fresh neutral palette and a very modern fit-out, this is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a property so close to Limerick's city centre.

The accommodation is very well proportioned and consists of the following: the property’s entrance offers a spacious hallway with cloakroom and hot-press.

There is a fully quipped bathroom off the hallway with modern fittings and a bath. The apartment has three bedrooms (two doubles and one single), all finished with carpet flooring and overlooking the private walled in front patio and terrace.

Viewing comes highly recommended as soon as possible and is by appointment only. 

AT A GLANCE

Location: 4 Larchfield, Alandale, South Circular Road
Description: Three bedroom, two bath apartment
Price: €239,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on (061) 418 000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media