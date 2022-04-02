Limerick Property Watch: Impressive apartment at Alandale

Number 4 Larchfield was recently painted with a fresh neutral palette and a very modern fit-out
SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to bring No 4 Larchfield to the market.
This immaculate, deceptively spacious three bed apartment is set within walking distance of Limerick city centre, Mary Immaculate College and the Crescent Shopping Centre – making it an ideal purchase for those seeking a very well located downsize option, starter home or investment property.
No 4 is exceptionally spacious and bright and beautifully presented throughout. Recently painted with a fresh neutral palette and a very modern fit-out, this is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a property so close to Limerick's city centre.
The accommodation is very well proportioned and consists of the following: the property’s entrance offers a spacious hallway with cloakroom and hot-press.
There is a fully quipped bathroom off the hallway with modern fittings and a bath. The apartment has three bedrooms (two doubles and one single), all finished with carpet flooring and overlooking the private walled in front patio and terrace.
Viewing comes highly recommended as soon as possible and is by appointment only.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 4 Larchfield, Alandale, South Circular Road
Description: Three bedroom, two bath apartment
Price: €239,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on (061) 418 000
