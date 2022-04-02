Limerick town prepares to 'Sing for Ukraine'

The Newcastle West Sings for Ukraine event takes place on Thursday, April 7 | PICTURE: Marie Keating
A UNIQUE fundraiser to support the ongoing humanitarian effort in Ukraine will take place in Newcastle West next week.
The Newcastle West Sings for Ukraine event, which has been organised in association with the Irish Red Cross will take place on Thursday, April 7 in the Longcourt House Hotel.
A group of people from all walks of life in the town and surrounding areas have volunteered to come together on the night to do something to fundraise monies to help the effort in Ukraine.
Tickets for the event, which begins at 7.30pm, are €20 each and are available from the front desk of the Longcourt House Hotel or by phone on (069) 25300. They are also available from Tony Hayes' shop at the Square in Newcastle West.
A flag day is taking place this Saturday and more details about the event can be found here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.