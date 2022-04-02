Search

02 Apr 2022

Limerick town prepares to 'Sing for Ukraine'

The Newcastle West Sings for Ukraine event takes place on Thursday, April 7 | PICTURE: Marie Keating

Reporter:

Leader reporter

02 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A UNIQUE fundraiser to support the ongoing humanitarian effort in Ukraine will take place in Newcastle West next week.

The Newcastle West Sings for Ukraine event, which has been organised in association with the Irish Red Cross will take place on Thursday, April 7 in the Longcourt House Hotel.

A group of people from all walks of life in the town and surrounding areas have volunteered to come together on the night to do something to fundraise monies to help the effort in Ukraine.

Ukrainian sees the sea for first time, thanks to Limerick woman Áine

Tickets for the event, which begins at 7.30pm, are €20 each and are available from the front desk of the Longcourt House Hotel or by phone on (069) 25300. They are also available from Tony Hayes' shop at the Square in Newcastle West.

A flag day is taking place this Saturday and more details about the event can be found here.

