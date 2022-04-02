Plans revealed to plant 27,000 native Irish woodland trees across Limerick 

LIMERICK Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP) has announced it will support the planting of 27,000 native Irish woodland trees across Limerick over the next five years.

The announcement coincided with National Tree Week which promotes the benefits of planting trees.

LEDP, which has committed to embracing the UN Sustainable Development Goals as part of its new strategic plan, says the planting of the 27,000 trees will offset over 4,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over a 100 year period.

The total number of trees to be planted represents 1,000 trees for each year of LEDP’s existence up to and including the lifetime of the strategic plan in 2026.

The LEDP is supporting the planting programme through the Department of Agriculture’s Woodland Environment Fund (WEF), which is an initiative under which Irish businesses can partner with landowners and the Department to help create new native woodlands in Ireland.

Niall O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of LEDP commented: “We want to meet our environmental responsibilities by preserving biodiversity and reducing our carbon footprint. Planting 27,000 trees in the next five years forms part of our wider sustainability strategy and means we can support the Government’s objective to plant 22 million trees annually each year until 2040. We are delighted to support this initiative which will have a long-lasting positive impact for our community and region.”

The trees will be planted in various locations across Limerick as identified by LEDP’s partner SWS Forestry Services in conjunction with the Governments Woodland Environmental Fund Scheme.

The native tree plantations will create a wildlife corridor for native species and enable grassland to revert to more natural vegetation, further enhancing biodiversity in the area.