03 Apr 2022

Limerick artist helps organise online auction in aid of Ukrainian refugees

Limerick artist helps organise large auction in aid of Ukrainian refugees

Maurice Quillinan, from Corbally, co-organised the Art Auction Ukraine event, in aid of Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

03 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK artist is using his works to raise essential funds for Ukrainian refugees.

Corbally born artist Maurice Quillinan’s work, along with more than 40 other notable Irish and Ukrainian artists, have featured as part of an online global auction in aid of the war in Ukraine.

‘Art Auction Ukraine’ was initiated by Hambly & Hambly, and co-organised by Limerick based international artist and curator, Maurice Quillinan and Northern Irish artist, Diane Henshaw.

Quillinan, a 2022 RHA annual exhibition invited artist, was due to launch an exhibition of work by 10 Irish artists set to take place in Kiev from June to September 2022.

The exhibition was part of an Ireland-Ukraine cultural project, in which all proceeds raised will go directly to the UNICEF appeal in aid of Ukrainian refugees.

Limerick town prepares to 'Sing for Ukraine'

Internationally renowned Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska, who had been in discussion with the Irish artists about the Kyiv project, has also donated work to the fundraising auction.

She recently fled Ukraine with her 6-month-old baby.

Her husband, Uleg Vinnichenko, with whom she created GARAGE33 - a gallery-shelter from conflict for contemporary artists in Kyiv, remains in Ukraine and is unable to leave.”

All the donating artists said they feel strongly about the need to support the Ukrainian people through art at this time of crisis following the invasion of their country.

Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) graduate Maurice Quillinan, who studied life drawing in Paris after leaving his home county, has donated an oil painting, ’Burren Notebook.’

Hambly & Hambly, a leading cross border Irish art gallery and cultural hub, are curating and hosting the auction, free of charge.

A minimum of 50% of the sale price of each artwork will be donated directly to the UNICEF Ukrainian refugee appeal.

‘Art Auction Ukraine’ went live on Friday April 1, at 12:00pm, with bidding open until midnight on April 5.

To register for the event visit Hambly & Hambly online.

