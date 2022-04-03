Limerick Property Watch: Your new place to graze at Deerpark

Externally this property features a detached garage and workshop, a polytunnel greenhouse and a bespoke timber gazebo
NUMBER 11 Deerpark is an exceptional detached bungalow nestled in an exclusive residential enclave, just outside the historic village of Bunratty.
This four bedroom detached home offers an idyllic rural setting within immediate access of award winning restaurants, bars, hotels and convenience stores.
The property is approached through a walled, gated entrance.
The property offers ample parking for multiple vehicles, with a tarmacadam driveway. This charming bungalow sits proudly on 0.6 acres with sprawling lawns and mature planting.
Deerpark offers the ideal base between Limerick City Centre and Shannon Airport – just 10 minutes from your door via the N19.
This property will appeal to families seeking the space & privacy of a rural setting, while retaining every residential amenity afforded by a suburban location.
Viewing comes highly recommended. Please contact our office for an appointment on: 061 418000.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 11 Deerpark, Bunratty, County Clare
Description: Four bedroom two bath bungalow
Price: €425,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Sean McGee on (061) 418000
*SPONSORED CONTENT
