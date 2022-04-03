Search

03 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Your new place to graze at Deerpark

Limerick Property Watch: Your new place to graze at Deerpark

Externally this property features a detached garage and workshop, a polytunnel greenhouse and a bespoke timber gazebo

Reporter:

Leader reporter

03 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

NUMBER 11 Deerpark is an exceptional detached bungalow nestled in an exclusive residential enclave, just outside the historic village of Bunratty.

This four bedroom detached home offers an idyllic rural setting within immediate access of award winning restaurants, bars, hotels and convenience stores.

The property is approached through a walled, gated entrance.

The property offers ample parking for multiple vehicles, with a tarmacadam driveway. This charming bungalow sits proudly on 0.6 acres with sprawling lawns and mature planting.

Deerpark offers the ideal base between Limerick City Centre and Shannon Airport – just 10 minutes from your door via the N19.

This property will appeal to families seeking the space & privacy of a rural setting, while retaining every residential amenity afforded by a suburban location.

Viewing comes highly recommended. Please contact our office for an appointment on: 061 418000.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 11 Deerpark, Bunratty, County Clare
Description: Four bedroom two bath bungalow
Price: €425,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Sean McGee on (061) 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media