03 Apr 2022

Former Limerick rugby player lines out for Ukraine

Former Limerick rugby player lines out for Ukraine

Shane Leahy pictured in a Gorta-sponsored bakery in Western Urkaine

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

03 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

A PROUD Limerick man and former Munster and Ireland rugby player has answered the call of duty in Ukraine, transporting vital medical supplies to hospitals affected by the war.

Oxygen8 business group CEO Shane Leahy is travelling throughout border regions and into Ukraine as part of a supply chain for humanitarian aid established by another Limerick man, Damien Lynch.

“There are 10 million refugees inside of Ukraine. It is our job to make sure they get looked after there. It’s their home, they don’t want to leave,” the Raheen native said.

Two weeks ago, Mr Leahy received a call from Gorta Group CEO and Ennis Road resident Ray Jordan, asking if he would help deliver medical supplies to those desperately in need across Ukraine.

The next day, the Adare resident took off to Bratislava, informing that since then, the team have now established several warehouses in Slovakia, where medical aid is transported across the border.

“It is heartbreaking to see men kiss their families goodbye every time with their children in tears, as they turn back to fight against the Russian invaders,” he stated.

Having been in Ukraine three times now, as part of transports, Mr Leahy believes the will of the people is only getting stronger as they continue holding their own.

Two other Limerick men Tommy O’Carroll working with Stryker and Ruairi Ryan with Kirby Group have joined Mr Leahy’s plight, driving a truck-full of 12 generators and medical aid across Europe.

He stressed that in the Western side of the country, life is continuing as normal, as people return to work, in a bid to save the economy from completely collapsing.

He even spent some time in a bread making factory, which Gorta provided with flour for staff, as well as an automotive factory across the road, which he described as having “never been busier before.”

The push now, he said, is to widen the supply chain, with all medical supplies a top priority.

A donation page has been set up to help a hospital in Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine.

“I have never done work as fulfilling as this in my life,” he concluded.

Click here to donate.

News

