Limerick gardai issue warning after scammer sent text posing as dying widow

GARDAI are warning people to be vigilant after being alerted to a text scam that is doing the rounds.

It follows a recent incident during which a woman, living in Limerick, received a suspicious message which gardai believe was an attempt to defraud her.

“A lady in Woodview rang me to say that she received a text that stated: ‘I’m a widow, I’m very ill and going to die in the next few days, please text me’,” explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“She told me she had deleted the text which is perfect. The scammers wanted her to feel sorry for the ‘widow’ and then there was a sense of urgency – as in the ‘widow’ was going to die soon.

If the lady had sent a text back she would definitely have been asked for money,” said Sgt Leetch.

After being made aware of the incident, gardai advised the woman to block the number on her phone.

Separately, gardai are warning that scammers are emailing individuals claiming to be collecting monies for the children of

Ukraine.

"This shows how low the scammers will go to get money so make sure that you know exactly to whom you are sending your money," said Sgt Leetch.