Three bedroom Limerick property guided at €85,000 ahead of online auction

FIVE Limerick rental properties are up for auction this month on youbid.ie.

All five are located in the city and have tenants in place who will not be affected by the sales.

The first is a mixed use premises with both retail space and a residential apartment - 2 and 2A Treaty Villas, High Road, Thomondgate. It will go to auction with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €185,000.

The end of terrace, two-storey building generates a monthly rental income of €1,400 - €400 from the ground floor retail unit and €1,000 from the two-bedroom apartment.

The second property is 22 Lord Edward Street (above) - an end of terrace, two-bedroom, two-storey house which goes to auction with an AMV of €160,000. There is a monthly rental income of €1,200.

Thirdly, 38 Hogan Avenue, Kileely, which goes to auction with an AMV of €85,000. The two-bedroom, mid-terrace property features a converted attic room/storage area with a cobblelock driveway to the front and a garden to the rear. A rental income of €785 per month is being generated.

Fourthly, 31 Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, is a three-bedroom, mid-terrace house in a mature residential estate. It is is on offer with an AMV of €120,000. The monthly rental income is €1,040.

The final Limerick property in the auction is 8 Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, a four-bedroom, mid-terrace property. It has an AMV of of €85,000. Current monthly rental income is €800.

All five properties listed above will go to auction on Wednesday, April 13 on youbid.ie A spokesperson for the auction platform said they are sure to "attract keen investors".