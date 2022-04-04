Limerick town rallies together for musical night in aid of Ukraine

A LIMERICK town will come alive with the sound of music this week in the form of a fundraiser for Ukraine.

The Newcastle West Sings for Ukraine event, which has been organised in association with the Irish Red Cross will take place on Thursday, April 7 in the Longcourt House Hotel.

There is a huge source of musical talent in west Limerick and there is a stellar lineup of performers ready to rock on the night.

One of the performers is Abhisek Jino, a six year old piano protégé who has won international music competitions and will be playing Bach and Chopin.

Harpist Eva Downey, Scoil Mhuire agus Íde Band Klix and singer songwriter Emmet Scanlan are just some of the other acts lined up.

In the run up to the event, organisers held a colourful flag day to raise awareness and sell tickets for the night.

As well as musical performances, a massive raffle will be held on the night with some incredible prizes up for grabs.

Tickets can be purchased for €5 from Andy’s Beauty Rooms in Lower Maiden Street, Newcastle West.

Prizes include a trip for two to Barcelona, home cinema system, signed Limerick jersey and an afternoon tea for four at Adare Manor.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 7.30pm, are €20 each and are available from the front desk of the Longcourt House Hotel or by phone on (069) 25300. They are also available from Tony Hayes' shop at the Square in Newcastle West.