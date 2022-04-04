An Bord Pleanala issues update on housing project at former Limerick Racecourse

AN Bord Pleanala has given the green light to the development of hundreds of new homes at the former Greenpark racecourse site.

The land, purchased for €8m in 2019, could ultimately be home to a new district numbering up to 900 new living spaces - up from 800 on previous projections - as part of a masterplan for the long unused site.

For now, Voyage Property has secured permission to build 371 residential units. These will comprise of 157 two-storey houses, 76 duplex three-storey units and 138 apartments.

On top of this, a childcare facility will be constructed, alongside communal activity and green spaces.

Car parking, with some spots designated as electric vehicle charging points are also planned, plus well-lit walking and cycling routes.

The firm's managing director John Keane said: "At a time of national housing crisis, the welcome news from An Bord Pleanála regarding Greenpark represents a significant milestone in the development of this site and for the provision of homes in Limerick city. We look forward to working closely with Limerick City and County Council and other stakeholders in the development of much needed housing in our city."

He said the development of 371 new homes represents the first phase of the project.

"We hope that current consultation regarding the draft Limerick Development Plan 2022 – 2028 will lead to an outcome that will allow this site to realise its full potential, with a priority focus in providing much needed housing for Limerick.

The site will see the rehabilitation of an underused site which will breathe new life into the Dock Road and benefit not only new residents, but those living adjacent. This large tract of unused land has the potential to provide 900 new affordable homes for the people of Limerick in the near term," added Mr Keane.