Refurbishment works begin to upgrade playground at popular Limerick park

A POPULAR park in Limerick city centre is to benefit from refurbishment works to its playground as well as the installation of a wheelchair friendly roundabout.

Refurbishment works to People’s Park Playground in Limerick city were detailed at a recent meeting of the Metropolitan District of Limerick City and County Council.

It is one of seven playgrounds in the district in which inspections are carried out quarterly and repairs completed by council staff.

Cllr Catherine Slattery welcomed the announcement as part of the 2022 Work Programme, which will see improvements made to the park, costing close to €150,000.

“It’s fantastic news for Limerick city, especially for people living in nearby apartments with small children,” she told the Limerick Leader.

She stated that the works are to include “natural play elements” in what will be a “completely new playground” following the refurbishment to be completed by the end of the year.

The works will also see traditional waste bins replaced by heritage style models, as well as the installation of volleyball posts.

Cllr Slattery, who is acting Cathaoirleach of LCCC’s Metropolitan District, also wanted to commend the council on the installation of a wheelchair friendly roundabout.

“This new feature is fantastic. Anyone that has to use a wheelchair needs to play as well and it’s important that they aren’t left out,” she added.

The City East member stressed the popularity of People’s Park as an essential public amenity, highlighting its utility and popularity among both individual walkers and those with dogs.

She said that the upgrade works have been “long overdue” with the playground previously in a bad state.

“Children love going into playgrounds and interacting with other children. The obvious thing to do was to put money into it and have a well-maintained play area for the children of Limerick.

“This is all fantastic news for Limerick city,” she concluded.