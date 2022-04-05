Search

05 Apr 2022

Limerick volunteer group wants its Ukrainian flag back

Limerick volunteer group wants its Ukrainian flag back

The flag was attached to railings at Shannon Bridge

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A VOLUNTARY group in Limerick has appealed for the safe return of a flag its members bought to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) spent €150 buying a personalised printed flag to erect on the city side of the Shannon Bridge.

In the yellow-and-blue colours of the war-hit eastern European nation, the flag stated that the group, which patrols the banks of the​ Shannon, was supporting its people.

However, the weekend-before-last, it was clipped from its cable ties on the railings and taken.

In a post to Facebook, LTSP stated: “In this day and age to have to post this alone is very disheartening.”

Chairman Matt Collins described the theft as “awful” and “phenomenally bad”.

“People are asking me why people would do such a thing. I wish I knew – and I wish I could get it back. Nobody really knows why people do silly things. There are lots of cameras in the area, and it’s right beside the garda station,” he said.

Two Limerick communities join together for fundraising walk

It’s the second flag LTSP had erected in the spot by the river in as many years.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, they bought a flag which showed their support for Ireland’s front-line workers.

Matt admits he is confused as to why that one was not taken too.

He said if whoever has taken it returns it, there would be no questions asked – that the charity would just be happy to have it back.

“There’d be no animosity. We know people do silly things and regret it later,” he said, “Just name a place, leave it there and we can collect it.”

Please contact 0857845347.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media