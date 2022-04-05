Search

05 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Find your very own sanctuary at Convent Road

Built in 2008, Convent Road boast circa 2,000 sq. ft of living space near the centre of Bruff Circa 2,000 sq. ft.

Reporter:

Leader reporter

05 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

REA Dooley Group are delighted to bring to the market this large four-bedroom detached property located on the outskirts of the town of Bruff which has a host of schools, shops, pubs & restaurants to choose from and is only 20km from Limerick City.

The Property features fitted kitchen with French doors to living area and patio doors to the rear of the property, master bedroom with ensuite and two reception rooms.

There is oil-fired central heating, gravel driveway, large garden and patio area to rear of property

The accommodation, which is located close to the town centre, comprises of: entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining room, lounge, utility, wc, four bedrooms (master ensuite) and main bathroom.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Convent Road, Bruff
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €270,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Pat Dooley on 087 6948942

