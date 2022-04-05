Historic day marked as King John's Castle returns to Limerick ownership

A NEW chapter has begun in the long history of King John’s Castle in Limerick with the transfer of ownership and business operations to Limerick City and County Council.

All business operations and staff at King John’s Castle have transferred from Shannon Heritage to Discover Limerick DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Limerick City and County Council.

This was established specifically to operate and develop key tourism attractions in Limerick that will strengthen Limerick as a destination and attract increased visitor numbers.

King John’s Castle is the first attraction to come under the Discover Limerick umbrella.

The 14 staff, who had previously worked in the castle for Shannon Heritage and contributed significantly to its success, have transferred to Discover Limerick with no change to their employment terms and conditions.

King John’s Castle will remain open seven days a week, welcoming people from near and far.

Located at the heart of Limerick’s medieval quarter, King John's Castle is the largest tourist attraction in Limerick city.

It brings to life more than 800 years of dramatic local history through the art interpretive centre and exhibition showcases which tell the story of the most iconic building in Munster.

With around 100,000 visitors annually, the towers of King John’s Castle provide panoramic views across Limerick city and the River Shannon.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said that the day marks a wonderful start to a new era for King John’s Castle.

"With the Castle back under Limerick control, we are the masters of our own destiny. We have a wonderful attraction here that we all need to support and showcase in whatever way we can.

“And I would encourage all Limerick people to come and visit King Johns’ Castle over the coming months. Great attractions on our doorstep are for locals as well as tourists.”

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council said that the transition of the castle presents an exciting opportunity for Limerick to grow and develop the tourism industry in the city and county.

Commenting on the transfer Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said:

“The transfer will enable Shannon Group to concentrate our energies on restoring passenger numbers at Shannon Airport, thereby supporting local economic activity and attracting tourists.

"Shannon Group will maintain an important relationship with the visitor attraction by rebuilding vital air services at Shannon to support the return of much needed international tourists to Ireland.”