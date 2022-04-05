Post office in Limerick village to reopen

CASTLECONNELL Post Office is to reopen this Thursday, April 7, says An Post.

Locals got a shock last Wednesday when they went to their post office but were sent elsewhere.

A hand-written sign posted on the door read: "Office closed due to technical issues. All payments available at Castletroy Post Office. Apologies for the inconvenience."

It is not known what these "technical issues" are.

An An Post spokesperson confirmed last week they had to close the post office "temporarily due to circumstances beyond our control".

The spokesperson has told the Leader this Tuesday that it will reopen on Thursday, April 7.

"In the meantime we will continue looking after customers at Castletroy Post Office. We have been working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible," they said.

The disruption has been of particular concern to the elderly who collect their pensions in Castleconnell Post Office, and those in receipt of social welfare payments, who may not have access to other forms of transport.