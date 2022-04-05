Search

05 Apr 2022

Limerick councillor calls for public realm strategy to address the safety of women

New school sought for Limerick suburb

Cllr Elena Secas

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE COUNCIL'S new public realm strategy for the city will specifically address the safety of women.

This comes after a motion from Labour member Elena Secas was passed unanimously at this month’s local authority meeting.

She asked the council to initiate a public consultation to get female perspectives on how best to make public spaces safe.

Councillor Secas  also called for a safety audit of all public spaces in the city and county to identify which ones are not considered women-friendly, with a view to redesigning these with the safety needs of females in mind.

In a written response, director of planning Nuala Gallagher confirmed the new public realm strategy which will help bring forward the best urban design for the city, will address elements looking specifically at the safety of women.

Council to reveal details of two major projects planned for Limerick village

On top of that, she said it would “review how citizens would change public spaces in order to facilitate safer and more positive environments, and review how citizens currently see and use the public realm.” The provision of street lighting would also be addressed.

Addressing the meeting, Cllr Secas said: “The recent random attacks on women in public spaces in Ireland have brought into sharp focus the issue of gender-based violence.”

She said women now need to constantly “look over their shoulder” or “carry keys between their fingers while out for a walk or jog.”​

“It’s mostly women who will choose a longer route instead of a shortcut to get somewhere if they feel uneasy taking the shortcut,” added Cllr Secas.

With half the Limerick population female, she has called for additional CCTV, plus the identification of ‘no-go’ and unsafe areas, so these can be redesigned with the safety needs of women in mind.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media