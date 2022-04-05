Limerick councillor calls for public realm strategy to address the safety of women

THE COUNCIL'S new public realm strategy for the city will specifically address the safety of women.

This comes after a motion from Labour member Elena Secas was passed unanimously at this month’s local authority meeting.

She asked the council to initiate a public consultation to get female perspectives on how best to make public spaces safe.

Councillor Secas also called for a safety audit of all public spaces in the city and county to identify which ones are not considered women-friendly, with a view to redesigning these with the safety needs of females in mind.

In a written response, director of planning Nuala Gallagher confirmed the new public realm strategy which will help bring forward the best urban design for the city, will address elements looking specifically at the safety of women.

On top of that, she said it would “review how citizens would change public spaces in order to facilitate safer and more positive environments, and review how citizens currently see and use the public realm.” The provision of street lighting would also be addressed.

Addressing the meeting, Cllr Secas said: “The recent random attacks on women in public spaces in Ireland have brought into sharp focus the issue of gender-based violence.”

She said women now need to constantly “look over their shoulder” or “carry keys between their fingers while out for a walk or jog.”​

“It’s mostly women who will choose a longer route instead of a shortcut to get somewhere if they feel uneasy taking the shortcut,” added Cllr Secas.

With half the Limerick population female, she has called for additional CCTV, plus the identification of ‘no-go’ and unsafe areas, so these can be redesigned with the safety needs of women in mind.