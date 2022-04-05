Search

05 Apr 2022

Limerick gardaí issue warning as students hit by 'blackmail' scam over 'intimate images'

Limerick gardaí issue warning as students hit by 'blackmail' scam over 'intimate images'

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK gardaí have issued a warning after secondary school students were targetted by a WhatsApp "blackmail" scam.

Garda John Finnerty, of Henry Street Garda Station says some teenagers have been receiving inappropriate communication in the messaging platform either from an unknown telephone number or account on social media.

The message says the sender has "intimate" photographs of the student, with doctored images then sent out which appear to show the recipient in compromising positions.

Garda Finnerty said the pictures of their faces may have been lifted from a social media account such as Instagram.

Limerick volunteer group wants its Ukrainian flag back

"The student is then told to pay money to the sender or the sender will send the photo to everyone in their Instagram account. In effect the student is being threatened with  blackmail," the officer said.

If a student does receive such a message, they are being advised to not respond to it, and under no circumstances pay money to the scammer.

"Tell your parents or guardians and the school, and report the matter to the gardaí," added Mr Finnerty.

"Screenshot any message that you receive then delete the message immediately," he said, adding unknown numbers should immediately be blocked.

He also advised if pictures are received from an unknown source showing a friend in a a similar situation, to do the same.

Gardaí have in the past said anyone who does pay money following a threat of this fashion will more than likely face further demands, with the image likely still being shared regardless.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media