Limerick gardaí issue warning as students hit by 'blackmail' scam over 'intimate images'

LIMERICK gardaí have issued a warning after secondary school students were targetted by a WhatsApp "blackmail" scam.

Garda John Finnerty, of Henry Street Garda Station says some teenagers have been receiving inappropriate communication in the messaging platform either from an unknown telephone number or account on social media.

The message says the sender has "intimate" photographs of the student, with doctored images then sent out which appear to show the recipient in compromising positions.

Garda Finnerty said the pictures of their faces may have been lifted from a social media account such as Instagram.

"The student is then told to pay money to the sender or the sender will send the photo to everyone in their Instagram account. In effect the student is being threatened with blackmail," the officer said.

If a student does receive such a message, they are being advised to not respond to it, and under no circumstances pay money to the scammer.

"Tell your parents or guardians and the school, and report the matter to the gardaí," added Mr Finnerty.

"Screenshot any message that you receive then delete the message immediately," he said, adding unknown numbers should immediately be blocked.

He also advised if pictures are received from an unknown source showing a friend in a a similar situation, to do the same.

Gardaí have in the past said anyone who does pay money following a threat of this fashion will more than likely face further demands, with the image likely still being shared regardless.