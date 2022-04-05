Covid figures show drop in cases, hospitalisations and ICU numbers

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,743 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday, the public were notified of 3,164 PCR-confirmed cases of covid-19.
In addition, on Monday 4 April, 4,990* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
Yesterday, 1,433 covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 59 are in ICU
