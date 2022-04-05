Hats off for new Fire Service recruits blazing a trail at Shannon Airport

SHANNON Airport have welcomed nine new firefighters to the team.

The Airport Police and Fire Service (APFS) recruits, who began their training in January, celebrated their passing out on Monday in the company of their family and loved ones at the Shannon Airport Fire Station.

The nine recruits underwent a three-month intensive training programme which now equips them to work in the combined role of airport police and fire personnel at Shannon Airport.

Part of the specialist training programme has taught the fire service graduates how to battle Jet A1 aviation fuel fires which can reach up to 1000 degrees Celsius.

Congratulating the new APFS graduates and presenting them with medals of achievement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: "We are delighted to celebrate the passing out of our latest intake of firefighters.

"They are joining a service with a great history and tradition. One that is professional in how they deal with the day-to-day airport activities and problems that present to them, while also being empathetic and helpful to passengers, public and staff alike.

"Already the class of ‘22 have formed a fantastic rapport, having recently raised over €3,000 after climbing Croagh Patrick, in aid of Milford Hospice. We are very proud of them and delighted to welcome them to the Shannon Airport family."

Pat O’Brien, Chief Officer Fire & Rescue, Airport Police Fire Service, Shannon Airport said: "It is fantastic to be able to facilitate the official passing out service in person, and for recruits to celebrate with family here today.

"All nine recruits have shown their dedication throughout their training as Airport Police and Fire Service members. Through the selection process they have proved themselves to be capable of working well in challenging environments, and with people who may be in distress.

"We are also thrilled to have, not only one, but two members of Shannon Airport Police and Fire Service celebrating the passing out of their sons today.

"Our recruits come from a variety of backgrounds like the defence forces, the hospitality sector, local authority fire service, graduate straight out of secondary school, a tradesman and one of our airport screening personnel."