Investigation underway following late-night assault in Limerick city

GARDAI have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault in Limerick city centre - footage of which has been widely shared on WhatsApp and social media.

The incident happened outside a fast-food restaurant near the Milk Market in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that took place on Cornmarket Row, Limerick, at approximately 1.30am on Sunday, April 3, 2022," a spokesperson told the Limerick Leader.

In the footage, an altercation involving a number of people can be seen breaking out near the entrance to the business premises.

One man is then punched and knocked to the ground while another man appears to be struck with a frying pan as the fracas spills into the middle of the road.

The incident lasts for less than a minute before others intervene and break it up. None of those involved appear to have sustained serious injures.

Gardai at Roxboro Road, who are investigating, say no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.