06 Apr 2022

No further penalty for inmate caught with phone in cell at Limerick Prison

The assault happened at Limerick Prison

The phone was located in a cell at Limerick Prison

David Hurley

06 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG man who has admitted having a mobile phone in his cell at Limerick Prison during the first Covid-19 lockdown has avoided any additional penalty.

Evan Toomey, aged 25, who has address at Oak Park, Watery Road, Ennis, County Clare pleaded guilty to a single charge relating to an offence which occurred on May 21, 2020.

At Limerick District Court, Sergeant Sean Murray said gardai were alerted by the prison authorities after the phone was found "on his person" during a routine search of his cell.

He said Mr Toomey, who is a remand prisoner, made admissions to gardai telling them he had "borrowed" the phone from another prisoner on the same landing for the purpose of contacting his family.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client did not have the device for any nefarious purpose and she asked the court to note that all in-person visits to the prison were banned at the time due to Covid-19

"He wanted to remain in contact with his family," she said adding that Mr Toomey was punished within the prison system following the detection.

Having considered the matter, Judge Patricia Harney said she would not impose any penalty on Mr Toomey.

