Search

06 Apr 2022

Tributes paid to University of Limerick student following 'tragic' death

Tributes paid to University of Limerick student following 'sudden' and 'tragic' death

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

06 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TRIBUTES are being paid to a University of Limerick (UL) student, who has tragically passed away.

Michael Hynes, of Whitegate, was in his fourth-year at the college, where he was studying for a Bachelor degree in business studies.

In an email to the university community this afternoon, the college's president Prof Kerstin Mey confirmed the terrible news.

She wrote: "I am so very sad to inform you of the sudden and tragic death of UL student Michael Hynes, Whitegate, Co Clare who was a year four Bachelor of Business Studies student."

In Pictures: Ukrainians in Limerick hold demonstration as President addresses Oireachtas

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s parents Declan and Annette and his sisters Katie, Alison and Corinna. Our sympathies also go to Michael’s BBS classmates and to his UL and Whitegate GAA teammates along with all of his wide circle of family and friends," she added.

The young man's funeral details will be confirmed later.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media