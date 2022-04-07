Limerick Weather: Thursday, April 7, 2022

TODAY will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance that some will turn to hail or sleet on high ground. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in brisk west to northwest winds.
It will be cold and clear tonight, apart from some wintry showers along north and west coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming in just light northwesterly breezes.
FRIDAY: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers, mainly on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Largely dry and clear, but cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. A touch of frost is possible, in a light northwesterly breeze.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Generally cool and unsettled for the rest of the week - driest and calmest on Saturday.
