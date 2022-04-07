Limerick motorists warned of road closure after truck overturns

MOTORISTS travelling between Limerick and Newcastle West are being advised a section of the main N21 will be closed for a time this morning following an overnight accident.

An articulated truck left the road at around 5am this Thursday and a crane has been deployed to help remove it from the scene - between Newcastle West and Rathkeale.

The vehicle, which was transporting hardware items, was travelling in the direction of Newcastle West when it left the road and ended-up on its side in a field.

Emergency services, including including units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Newcastle West and Rathkeale remain at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved and it's understood the driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

While the road has remained open since the incident, gardai have confirmed it will be closed for a short time to facilitate the removal of the truck from the field.

Cllr Adam Teskey, who lives nearby, says what happened is a concern as there have been a number of similar incidents - on both the N21 and the N20 in recent weeks and months.

"It is a worry, it is frightening to see the damage that has been caused but, thankfully, on this occasion it was not more serious," he said.