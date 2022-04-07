Brazen fertiliser thieves thwarted by Limerick gardai - €30,000 heist foiled

GARDAI have foiled a brazen heist of a lorry loaded up with fertiliser valued at €30,000 in County Limerick.

The incident, involving a number of individuals, was discussed during a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Liam Galvin, asked gardai if there had been an increase in the theft of fertiliser due to its price more than tripling in the last 12 months.

Detective Sergeant Mike Reidy said in the previous week there had been €30,000 worth of fertiliser stolen during the course of a delivery.

“It was recovered by gardai within a couple of hours,” said Det Sgt Reidy, of the crime which occurred on March 22.

Speaking to the Leader after the meeting, he declined to give more details as the “investigation is ongoing”. He would say that the truck left Newcastle West and the fertiliser was recovered by gardai in the Bruff area.

“We are conducting follow up enquiries,” said Det Sgt Reidy.

In the days following the meeting, it has emerged that a man was arrested and has appeared in court in connection with the heist.

The senior garda warned farmers that given the rise in prices “we are going to see an increase in thefts of fertiliser”.

“It is well over €1,000 a tonne. I am from a farming community. It was normal that fertiliser would be dropped inside the gate of outside farms for spreading. We are encouraging farmers receiving fertiliser to bring it close to home, away from prying eyes rather than leaving it unattended out in the open,” said Det Sgt Reidy.

He said the aforementioned theft of fertiliser was the only thus far in County Limerick in 2022 and it was brought to a successful conclusion.

“It requires a lot more physical equipment than normal thefts so we are asking members of the farming community and the public to contact us if they see anything suspicious,” said Det Sgt Reidy.

Cllr Liam Galvin, who had brought up the increased price of fertiliser, quoted Deputy Michael Healy Rae who has said, “Criminals are better off robbing farmers than banks due to the cost o fertiliser, machinery and feed.”

In relation to preventing thefts and securing the return of other items on farms, Sgt Noel Barry highlighted the council’s property marking machine.

It works by stamping the person’s Eircode onto their item using a series of dots.

Cllr Francis Foley said it was excellent and can be used on everything from tractors to laptops and encouraged people to avail of it.

Cllr John Sheahan meanwhile said the thieves have to have a market for what they steal.

“Farmers that might buy fertiliser from an unknown source are not doing anyone any favours. If there is no market it won’t be stolen,” said Cllr Sheahan.