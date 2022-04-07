Search

07 Apr 2022

Limerick people invited to say ‘hello’ this Thursday

Elizabeth Stundon, Limerick Mental Health Association; Mayor Daniel Butler and Ian Hackett, manager of Limerick Mental Health Association | PICTURE: Shauna Kennedy

Nick Rabbitts

07 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

AFTER almost two years of social distancing, the Limerick Mental Health Association is inviting the public to say ‘hello!, how are you?'.

This Thursday, April 7, the association wants people to ask that question, and really listen to the answer.

The campaign breaks down the steps: H.E.L.L.O.(H: Hello E: Engage L: Listen L: Learn and O: Options) which supports
people to reach out, say hello and ask how are you?

Mayor Daniel Butler launched the campaign and persuaded communities to get involved.

“Let’s go out and say hello Limerick and support Limerick Mental Health Association efforts to have that real conversation to truly see how somebody is by simply engaging in conversation,” said the first citizen.

The new manager of the association Ian Hackett said: “Limerick has always been a city and county where your neighbours and community gives us a sense of belonging. We invite communities and the workplace to participate in our Hello Limerick campaign as for some it will be no problem to reconnect in person again after two years in a virtual world but this is not a simple process for everyone. Hosting a simple coffee morning, a cake sale gets people talking in person and gives them a reason to meet.”

 

