Search

07 Apr 2022

Limerick school get their walking boots on for fundraiser

Limerick school get their walking boots on for fundraiser

PIC: Estelle O'Driscoll

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

07 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LOCAL school in Limerick are hoping for a lack of April showers for their fun-filled fundraiser. 

St Fergus N.S Glin Parent's Council have organised a sponsored walk and coffee morning to raise funds for school activities. 

The walk starts at the Knights Walk at 11am on Saturday, April 9 with everyone in the community invited to take part. 

Joint Secretaries, Lisa Henderson and Siobhan Kelleher, St. Fergus NS Parents Council, Glin, are excited to be able to call on the community to support the event.

"We are delighted to be in a position to run the sponsored walk and coffee morning. So many of the parents have gotten involved and I’m sure the hall will look like the Great Glin Bake Off!

"We are encouraging everyone in the village and surrounding parishes to call in for a cuppa and some cake. It’s a social event but it will help us to raise funds to support the school.

In Pictures: Ukrainians in Limerick hold demonstration as President addresses Oireachtas

"The Parents Council normally supports art activities and transport costs for various trips, so now that the children have opportunities available to them again we are only too happy to give support where we can."

There will also be a raffle on the day with great prizes including a family hotel break in Galway.

For anyone that can’t do the walk they can still lend their support by calling in to Ceol Corbrai where the Parents Council will be running a coffee morning.

Those who can't make the event can donate to the online fundraiser here. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media