Limerick school get their walking boots on for fundraiser

A LOCAL school in Limerick are hoping for a lack of April showers for their fun-filled fundraiser.

St Fergus N.S Glin Parent's Council have organised a sponsored walk and coffee morning to raise funds for school activities.

The walk starts at the Knights Walk at 11am on Saturday, April 9 with everyone in the community invited to take part.

Joint Secretaries, Lisa Henderson and Siobhan Kelleher, St. Fergus NS Parents Council, Glin, are excited to be able to call on the community to support the event.

"We are delighted to be in a position to run the sponsored walk and coffee morning. So many of the parents have gotten involved and I’m sure the hall will look like the Great Glin Bake Off!

"We are encouraging everyone in the village and surrounding parishes to call in for a cuppa and some cake. It’s a social event but it will help us to raise funds to support the school.

"The Parents Council normally supports art activities and transport costs for various trips, so now that the children have opportunities available to them again we are only too happy to give support where we can."

There will also be a raffle on the day with great prizes including a family hotel break in Galway.

For anyone that can’t do the walk they can still lend their support by calling in to Ceol Corbrai where the Parents Council will be running a coffee morning.

Those who can't make the event can donate to the online fundraiser here.