Motorists advised of diversions for second night of works at Limerick Tunnel

Works will take place in the northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel from 8.30pm this Thursday
MOTORISTS are being advised that the northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel will be closed to traffic overnight tonight to facilitate essential maintenance works.
Traffic travelling in the direction of Shannon, Ennis and Galway will be impacted with diversions in place at Junction 2 (Dock Road). The planned closure will be in place between 8.30pm and 6am on Friday.
The diversion route will see traffic travel via the N69 (Dock Road), Shannon Bridge, the R527 (Condell Road) and the R445 (Ennis Road) before rejoining the N18 at Junction 4 (Cratloemoyle)
A similar closure was in place last night to facilitate works on the southbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel.
Motorists who intend travelling tonight are being advised to allow some additional time because of the diversions that will be place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.