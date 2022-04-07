In Pictures: Limerick Person of The Year 2021 awards ceremony

PAUDCAST star Pádraig O'Callaghan who was crowned Limerick Person of the Year for 2021 earlier today, says he couldn't believe it when his name was announced.
The 12-year-old from Knockainey received his award at an in-person ceremony which took place at the Clayton Hotel in Limerick city.
“It’s absolutely sensational, I couldn’t believe it at first. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Pádraig after he was presented with the trophy.
His father Brian added: “For Padraig to share the same stage as others who are held in such high regard is phenomenal, and for him to win the award, I can’t actually put into words how proud I am of him and his achievements and all the other nominees.”
The moment Padráig O'Callaghan was named #Limerickpersonoftheyear for 2021
The Limerick Person of the Year awards are sponsored by the Limerick Leader, media agency Southern, and the Clayton Hotel Limerick - click here to watch today's ceremony in full.
