Search

07 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Limerick Person of The Year 2021 awards ceremony

Reporter:

Leader reporter - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

07 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

PAUDCAST star Pádraig O'Callaghan who was crowned Limerick Person of the Year for 2021 earlier today, says he couldn't believe it when his name was announced.

The 12-year-old from Knockainey received his award at an in-person ceremony which took place at the Clayton Hotel in Limerick city.

“It’s absolutely sensational, I couldn’t believe it at first. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Pádraig after he was presented with the trophy.

His father Brian added: “For Padraig to share the same stage as others who are held in such high regard is phenomenal, and for him to win the award, I can’t actually put into words how proud I am of him and his achievements and all the other nominees.”

The Limerick Person of the Year awards are sponsored by the Limerick Leader, media agency Southern, and the Clayton Hotel Limerick - click here to watch today's ceremony in full.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media