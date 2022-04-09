First Limerick premises connected to National Broadband Ireland fibre network

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland has announced that the first premises in County Limerick have been successfully connected to high-speed fibre network it is rolling out under the National Broadband Plan.

The first connections have been made in Ballysheedy area and hundreds more premises located in the intervention area, around Limerick city, are in the 'Ready to Connect' phase.

This means potential customers in townlands such as Roxborough, Ballysimon, Ballyvarra and Caherconlish West can now obtain broadband services from retail providers through the new network.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers

Around €85m is to be spent in Limerick to delver fibre broadband to almost 22,000 premises in County Limerick under the National Broadband Plan.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said: “National Broadband Ireland is delighted to be able to say that we have now commenced our first connections in Limerick, which will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides. This is a key milestone for this intervention area.”

Seamus O’Donoghue, Business Development Manager with Digiweb, said: “The new connection to high-speed fibre broadband under the National Broadband Plan is going to bring incredible benefits to the people of Limerick. We are delighted to work with NBI to connect our customers as part of the National Broadband Plan. We are already receiving really positive feedback from our customers in Limerick, who are now experiencing some of the substantial benefits of high-speed fibre broadband.”

Liam Judge, one of the first customers in the Limerick Deployment Area to be connected to the NBI network added: “We were delighted to be connected to high speed broadband by NBI. It’s allowed our family to experience a variety of advantages, knowing that we can rely on a consistent connection to high speed broadband. This includes greater capacity to work from home and to enjoy leisure activities such as streaming.”

Rob O’Driscoll, Broadband Officer with Limerick City and County Council said the local authority is delighted to see how local people and businesses are benefitting through a connection to high speed broadband via the National Broadband Plan.

"This development will bring a variety of new and exciting opportunities to people in the area,” he said.

NBI contractors have been on the ground since January 2020 surveying townlands across the county. This involves physically walking the routes and documenting images, notes and measurements of the poles, cables and underground ducts in each area, and enables design solutions for the provision of the fibre network.