Search

11 Apr 2022

Limerick's Josie and Sean honoured by IFA -  Honorary Life Memberships awarded to two stalwarts

Limerick's Josie and Sean honoured by IFA -  Honorary Life Memberships awarded to two stalwarts

Sean Hanley is presented with his award (main picture) and below , Josie Ahern is honoured | PICTURES: Dave Gaynor

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

09 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE IFA would be nothing without women like Josie Ahern, Croagh and men like Sean Hanley, Anglesborough.

At the first in person Limerick IFA AGM in two years, IFA president Tim Cullinan presented IFA Honorary Life Membership awards to Josie for 2021 and Sean for 2020.

Sean Lavery, Limerick IFA chair, said the award is presented for “outstanding, loyal and long service to the organisation”.

Josie was once described on a radio show as “a formidable woman” and they weren’t wrong. She always stood up for what she believed in and is as kind as the day is long.

Mr Lavery said Josie has never been found wanting in supporting and representing her local farmers over the years.

“We can all remember Josie organising tea and sandwiches for the beef factory protest in 2014 on a 24/7 basis,” said Mr Lavery. This reporter doubts if there was ever an IFA protest that Josie didn’t support.

New Limerick-Cork road will 'cut through' Kingsland farm

Away from Limerick IFA, her fundraising for numerous charities is legendary. Josie raised thousands of pounds and euros for a school for dyslexic children in Limerick and she is one of the true Friends of St Ita’s in Newcastle West.

In recognition of her selfless work over the years, Munster IFA awarded the 2012 Paddy Fitzgerald Memorial Award to Josie. It is only given every two years. Josie was an excellent farmer and won many fatstock prizes at Rathkeale Mart over the years.

Josie and her late husband Ned raised four daughters and one son.

On the other side of the county, Sean Hanley was the founding secretary of the Anglesborough branch of IFA 60 years ago in 1962. A man ahead of his time, he installed the first bulk-milk tank and was also the first to build a slatted unit in Anglesborough.

Mr Lavery said Sean held many officer positions in his local branch and said his “campaigning for farmers has been outstanding over the years”.

“He was very much involved in supporting several farmers who had gotten into financial difficulties and was able to organise support at county level to find a solution for those farmers.

“Whenever there was an IFA national protest in Dublin for dairy, beef or pig farmers Sean and the Anglesborough branch was always well represented,” said Mr Lavery.

WATCH: Minister officially opens remote working hub in Abbeyfeale

Away from IFA, Sean has been very involved locally in supporting community activities. He enjoys his gun dogs and attending vintage machinery shows in Ireland and England.

Sean is married to Mary Mullins and they have three daughters and one son.

Josie and Sean are very deserving recipients of IFA Honorary Life Membership awards.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media