11 Apr 2022

Man claiming to be CEO of award-winning Limerick company was like 'something out of Walter Mitty’

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

David Hurley & Frances Watkins

09 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

A LIMERICK man who entered the offices of an award-winning Limerick company claiming to be the CEO has avoided a criminal conviction.

Limerick District Court was told the bizarre offence was like something out of Walter Mitty and was hard to explain.

Charles Johnston, aged 37, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a single charge of trespassing at Samco, Adare on November 4, 2021.

Sergeant Sean Murray said Mr Johnston arrived at the premises dressed in a suit and tie and told staff he was the CEO of the company.

Samco is a family run agricultural business that designs and manufactures agri-equipment and degradable film.

The company was founded in 1997 by Managing Director Samuel J. Shine.

Sergeant Murray said after a short conversation with the defendant, staff realised that Mr Johnston was not who he said he was.

Gardai were called and Mr Johnston was subsequently arrested and removed from the premises and later charged.

He cooperated with gardai and made admissions when questioned about the incident.

The court heard the 37-year-old has no previous history with the company and that the incident was a “random act”.

Mr Johnston has one previous conviction, under the Public Order Act, for which he was given a two month probation order.

Addressing the court, Ted McCarthy, solicitor for Mr Johnston, said there were no “nefarious intentions” from his client who, he added, apologised to management at the company a number of weeks after the incident.

Mr McCarthy (pictured) said no damage was caused and that his client did not pose a risk to anyone working at the company’s offices on the day.

Noting the defendant’s personal circumstances, his cooperation and his guilty plea Judge Patricia Harney applied the provisions of the Probation Act.

This means a formal conviction will not be recorded.

News

