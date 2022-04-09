Search

11 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Popular Limerick priest reunited with family and friends for special celebration

Reporter:

Áine Fitzgerald - PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

09 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

FRIENDS and family of Fr Chris O'Donnell were reunited with him in Kilmallock for a special celebration.

The post-restrictions reunion included the celebration of Mass at SS Peter and Paul's Church in Kilmallock where the popular priest is based.

Hundreds of people tuned into the online Masses celebrated in the church by Fr Chris during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Through his words, his singing and even dancing, the priest brought succour to all ages confined to their homes.

“In Kilmallock we ensured there was a weekly family Mass by way of trying to cater for families and to offer them a chance to spend some quality time together in a spirit of prayer," said Fr Chris in a special piece he penned for the Leader last October.

'Inspirational' Limerick priest has 'learned a lot' during pandemic

"Our goal with these Masses was to offer some family friendly faith messages in a spirit of fun and care. It meant we went seriously outside our comfort zones and all our mistakes were very public and often embarrassing! However, it was all worth it as the priority was to reach out to families at all costs."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media