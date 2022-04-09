In Pictures: Popular Limerick priest reunited with family and friends for special celebration

FRIENDS and family of Fr Chris O'Donnell were reunited with him in Kilmallock for a special celebration.

The post-restrictions reunion included the celebration of Mass at SS Peter and Paul's Church in Kilmallock where the popular priest is based.

Hundreds of people tuned into the online Masses celebrated in the church by Fr Chris during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through his words, his singing and even dancing, the priest brought succour to all ages confined to their homes.

“In Kilmallock we ensured there was a weekly family Mass by way of trying to cater for families and to offer them a chance to spend some quality time together in a spirit of prayer," said Fr Chris in a special piece he penned for the Leader last October.

"Our goal with these Masses was to offer some family friendly faith messages in a spirit of fun and care. It meant we went seriously outside our comfort zones and all our mistakes were very public and often embarrassing! However, it was all worth it as the priority was to reach out to families at all costs."