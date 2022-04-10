Search

11 Apr 2022

Irish Water confirms upgrade of wastewater treatment plant at Limerick village

The upgrade is due to be completed by 2025

Reporter:

David Hurley

10 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

IRISH Water has confirmed the wastewater treatment plant in Galbally is to be upgraded under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Having been allocated funding from the European Union, the plant is one of twelve across the country which will upgraded by the end of 2025 under the €20 programme.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said: “This investment in Ireland’s wastewater treatment capacity will bring great benefits to rural communities surrounding the locations of the 12 sites, including Galbally. Not alone does access to clean and healthy water support jobs and industries but investment in our wastewater treatment in turn improves the quality of water in our rivers, supporting biodiversity."

Ted O’Reilly, Asset Planning Lead with Irish Water, added: “Once upgraded, these plants will help support the recovery of rural areas from the economic impacts of the pandemic. The plant upgrades will result in improvements to water quality in local rivers and support social and economic growth within these areas. Public expenditure in wastewater infrastructure will have positive impacts on the economy, supporting growth and helping to facilitate social and affordable housing.

News

