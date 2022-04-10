Man accused of stealing truck at busy Limerick road granted bail

A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case of a man who is accused of stealing an articulated truck which was transporting fertilser.

Noel Greaney, aged 37, of Rooska West, Athea appeared before Limerick District Court after he was charged in connection with an offence which is alleged to have occurred in West Limerick last month.

He faces a single charge, under the provisions of the Road Traffic Act, of stealing the Mercedes truck from a location on the main N21 at Barnagh – between Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale – on March 22, last.

While the trailer, which was carrying fertiliser worth around €30,000 was later recovered by gardai, the tractor unit has not been located.

It is understood, the blue and white vehicle is worth in the region of €40,000.

During a brief procedural hearing, Detective Sergeant Mike Reidy gave evidence of formally arresting and charging the defendant prior to the court sitting.

He told Judge Patricia Harney there was no objection to bail subject to Mr Greaney’s compliance with a number of conditions.

The defendant, who entered a bond of €2,000, must live at his home address and sign on at Newcastle West garda station three times a week.

He has surrendered his passport to gardai and has agreed not to apply for any travel documents while on bail. He has also been directed not to have any contact with another named individual who is not before the court.

Barrister Donal Cronin gave an undertaking, on behalf of his client, to provide gardai with a mobile phone number within 48 hours of the court hearing.

Noting that directions are awaited from the DPP, Judge Harney granted bail and she adjouned the matter to a date in late May – before Newcastle West Court.