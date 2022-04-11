Work kicks off on €8m project at Shannon

WORK has kicked off on a multi-million euro project at the Shannon Free Zone.

Some 100 construction jobs have been created as part of a commercial property development on a new multi-use industrial space which will span over 60,000 square foot at the industrial park's Shannon Campus.

The project will take 10 months to complete and will be constructed to international standards providing high energy performance from renewable sources, known as a Nearly Zero Energy Building (NZEB).

The new building is designed for both FDI and Irish enterprises seeking high-end multi-functional space, and is suitable for manufacturing, industrial plus research and development use.

It can be leased as either one unit, three separate commercial units, or two units at 40,000 sq ft and 20,000 sq ft respectively. Limerick based Nautic Building Co Limited has been appointed as the main contractor.

Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine said: “We have now started work on the next phase of our property development solution offerings, having completed major infrastructure upgrades in the airport, and building on the positivity of the 26 routes that we have restored, including six new services. We are driving forward with our 2022 property development strategy at our Shannon Campus, providing quality property solutions to attract indigenous and FDI investment that will help growth in the region."

She said the new building will have the capacity to attract more jobs into the region, increasing the attractiveness of both Shannon and the Mid-West as a location for inward investment.

The new building will be located at Shannon Free Zone West opposite the MeiraGTx facility.

The project is part of Shannon’s overall investment strategy which includes the Group’s current €4m refurbishment project at Bays 135 and 137. Since the beginning of 2022, Shannon Group has already committed a total of €12 million in developing property solutions.