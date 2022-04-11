Search

12 Apr 2022

Man charged over burglaries at church in Limerick town

Man charged over burglaries at church in Limerick town

The Church of Immaculate Conception, St Mary's Road, Newcastle West.

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

11 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MAN has been charged in connection with two break-ins at the same County Limerick church within weeks of each other.

Marcin Wilczewski, aged 38, of Templegreen, Newcastle West appeared before Judge Carol Anne Coolican at the local court on Friday.

Detective Garda Jerry O'Sullivan gave evidence of arresting and conveying the defendant to Rathkeale garda station where he was later charged.

"He made no reply to the charges after caution," said Det Garda O'Sullivan.

It is alleged that on January 25, 2022, Mr Wilczewski committed a burglary at the Church of Immaculate Conception, St Mary's Road, Newcastle West.

On the same date he is charged with criminal damage at the church in Newcastle West, namely a stained glass window with a replacement value of €9,500.

Limerick church broken into for second time this year

Mr Wilczewski was also charged with burglary at the Church of Immaculate Conception, St Mary's Road, Newcastle West on dates between February 12 and February 13.

On those dates it is alleged he committed criminal damage at the same church of a glass window with a replacement value of €1,000.

The defendant was also charged by Detective Garda O'Sullivan with handling stolen property at Kilmallock Road Enterprise Centre, Old Cork Road on July 24, 2021.

He is also alleged to have committed a burglary at William Lyons Garage, Ballymore, Askeaton on dates between July 23 and July 23, 2021.

Detective Garda O'Sullivan said he was objecting to bail for the accused.

Michael O'Donnell, solicitor for Mr Wilczewski, said there was no bail application at this time.

Judge Coolican remanded Mr Wilczewski in custody to appear at Limerick District Court this Tuesday when Mr O'Donnell said there may be an application for bail.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media