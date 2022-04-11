In Pictures: Limerick gardai take on solicitors in charity soccer fixture

GARDAI and solicitors are normally on opposing sides in courtrooms but on Friday, they were on opposing teams on the soccer pitch.
The charity match, at Jackman Park, was organised by Garda Barry O’Donnell of Roxboro Road garda station and Derek Walsh, President of Limerick Solicitors Bar Association.
All funds raised will go to Limerick Suicide Watch.
