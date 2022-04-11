National Covid-19 figures announced

Face masks
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,715 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Sunday 10 April, 2,049 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
On Saturday 9 April, the HPSC was notified of 2,756 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
2,521 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
On Sunday 10 April, the HPSC was notified of 1,442 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
1,725 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 55 are in ICU.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.