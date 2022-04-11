International Quidditch tournaments set to fly into Limerick this summer

LIMERICK is to host two international quidditch tournaments as 1,800 athletes from a host of European countries look to get their hands on the local snitch.

The European Quidditch Cup and the International Quidditch Association European Games will both take place in University of Limerick (UL) this summer.

Details were announced at a joint launch by the two governing associations in Plassey House, Limerick. Speaking at the launch event, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler, said the unique sport will feel right at home in Limerick.

“Winning both bids is testament to the superb sporting facilities and infrastructure we have here,” he said, adding that Limerick is now a designated Wild Atlantic Way Gateway city.

The European Quidditch Cup Division 1 will take place over two days on June 4-5, with an estimated 1000 athletes representing 32 teams from Austria, Belgium, Catalonia, France, Spain, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Norway and the UK.

The International Quidditch Association European Games 2022 will take place on 22nd to 24th July 2022 with an anticipated 600 to 800 athletes expected to represent over 20 countries.

Quidditch is a fast-paced, mixed-gender and full contact sport likened to a cross between handball, rugby and dodge ball.

Originally inspired by the game in the Harry Potter series, quidditch has grown since an inaugural match in 2005 to be a sport played by thousands of players in over 40 countries.



Seven players on each team compete to outscore their opponents by scoring the quaffle through one of the opposition hoops, defending their own hoops with tackles and bludgers, and catching the snitch to end the game.

Laurens Grinwis, Quidditch Europe, said: “This year, the sport of quidditch will reach new heights in Limerick. It is a very exciting year where all the focus will be on Limerick as the best club teams in Europe compete for the Division 1 European Quidditch Cup in June.”

Sam Johnston, Fáilte Ireland’s Convention Bureaux of Ireland Manager stated that sporting events like this are highly lucrative, contributing significantly to the local economy.

“It is expected that these games will generate upwards of €1m in revenue for Limerick.

“Winning these sporting events is a further testament to the world-class facilities at the University of Limerick,” he concluded.