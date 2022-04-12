Planning regulator deals blow to University of Limerick's plans for Clare expansion

THE PLANNING regulator has dealt a blow to the University of Limerick’s plans to expand into Clare – at least in the short term.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader earlier this year, the college is seeking to develop a huge new economic zone on its north campus over the Living Bridge.

In February, its president, Prof Kerstin Mey and Clare Council boss Pat Dowling sought permission for the project from the minister responsible Darragh O’Brien.

Here, they outlined the plans, which they want included in the Banner County's new development plan.

They pointed out the ambitious proposals could deliver more than 3,500 jobs, and an economic spin-off of €1.795bn, with the move paving the way for the opening of an innovation district.

But the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) has now stepped in to tell Clare Council it feels the development is “inappropriate” in the context of the county’s current strategy.

It has recommended Clare Council removes the reference to the University of Limerick (UL) project from its strategy.

Crucially, if the plans are not included in the council’s blueprint, it means it would be unlikely to go ahead unless an amendment is sought. Any amendment would need to be in line with government policy, which prioritises any major development within existing town and city centres at the expense of rural locations.

While the OPR has no formal role in the designation of zones for projects like the UL one, the body is considered influential, with a spokesperson saying since 2019, 400 of its recommendations had been made to councils, with the “vast majority” implemented.

The recommendation to leave out UL’s plans could ultimately place Clare County Council’s members on a collision course with the OPR.

Sources have indicated the Housing Minister – who ultimately has the final say – could be asked by Clare councillors to take the unusual step of intervening to allow the scheme to progress.

A Clare Council spokesperson said its chief executive Mr Dowling will formally provide a response to the OPR’s submission by July.

Ahead of this, they added it’s “not appropriate” to comment.

A UL spokesperson said both itself and Clare Council: “believe the designation of lands would be a very significant step toward achieving effective regional development, enterprise and investment and would contribute significantly to the achievement of the objectives of the National Planning Framework – Project Ireland 2040 and the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy.”