Search

12 Apr 2022

More than €300k in funding allocated for small local projects across Limerick

More than €300k in funding allocated for small local projects across Limerick

Details of the funding has been announced by Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister-of-State Joe O'Brien

Reporter:

Leader reporter

12 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

MORE THAN €300,000 in funding has been announced for small local and community projects across Limerick city and county.

A total of 160 local groups and organisations have been allocated funding after they were successful in their applications under the Community Activities Fund 2021.

The key theme of the fund, which has a total budget of €9m, is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Announcing details the successful projects for Limerick Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said. "I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during Covid-19. While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

The grants announced range from €250 to €7,500.

50 reasons to celebrate! Limerick council wins national award for largest-ever tourism campaign

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, added: “The Community Activities Fund provides a range of invaluable small grants to help the smaller community groups and facilities that support communities at a grassroots level. I know that this funding is an important tool in helping these groups and we were especially conscious of the impact of Covid-19 that many groups would need supports to help them get back up and running fully. I want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities. ”

Click here to view the full list of Limerick groups and organisations which have been allocated funding.

Funding allocated under the Community Activities Fund 2021, is administered by the Limerick Local Community Development Committee, with support from Limerick City and County Council. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media