12 Apr 2022

Council seeks Limerick groups to enter Pride of Place competition

Abbeyfeale Community Council has enjoyed previous success in the Pride of Place competition | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Leader reporter

12 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A CALL out has been issues for community groups across Limerick which are interested in taking part in this year's Pride of Place competition.

The annual all-island competition is run in conjunction with local authorities and aims to recognise improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area.

The competition celebrates the efforts and endeavours of communities throughout Ireland, to make their place the best place to live. The focus is about people coming together to shape, change and improve the daily lives of people in their communities.

Limerick has an impressive track record of success and previous winners have included Rathkeale Pre-Social Cohesion Project, Abbeyfeale Community Council, The Children’s Grief Centre, Limerick Civic Trust and Kilmeedy.

The local authority is now seeking expressions of interests and is looking for groups to take part in this year’s competition.

Groups interested in being considered for nomination are asked to complete the required Expression of Interest form which can be downloaded from the Pride of Place section at limerick.ie.

Limerick City and County Council may nominate one group only per category and a maximum of five groups overall.

For further information, email prideofplace@limerick.ie.

