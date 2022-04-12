Search

12 Apr 2022

University of Limerick students get a head-start with bursaries and scholarships

University of Limerick students get a head-start with bursaries and scholarships

Scholarship recipient Sarah Hannan, Caherdavin with Padraig Fitzgerald, BD and Sarah Hartnett, UL Foundation. Below are Katie Dumas, Garryowen and Jack Moore, Patrickswell | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

12 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TEN UNIVERSITY of Limerick (UL) students have been given scholarships and bursaries by management at Plassey-based medtech firm BD.

Robert Fitzgerald, the company’s site director in Limerick – where over 350 people work  – made the presentations.

He said that link-ups between business, industry and education are key to unlocking the potential in the science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) fields across Ireland.

The BD accolades saw four female students studying science and engineering receive the firm’s bursaries for women in Stem.

Six students also received the BD scholarships in science and engineering, based on their outstanding academic achievement. 

A key element of the BD awards programme is that recipients of the bursaries and scholarships will also be assigned a professional mentor from the company. 

After picking up their awards, the recipients also got an insight into a cutting-edge Stem environment with a tour of BD’s state-of-the-art facility, adjacent to the UL campus.

Planning regulator deals blow to University of Limerick's plans for Clare expansion

Speaking at the event, Mr Fitzgerald said: “From government to industry and education, there is consensus that we have a challenge in terms of Stem skills. A European Commission study suggests that 24 out of every 1,000 female graduates have an ICT related subject and only six go on to work in the digital economy. Growing the number of women engaged with technology is hugely important for the sector as it will bring vital new perspectives as well.”

He believes it’s a challenge which can be tackled, but it needs collaboration from industry and educational partners across third level and second level, alongside government support.

“The task is for industry, education and government to continue working on this, not least in the area of ensuring access for all to third level,” BD’s site director concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media